Capital Bikeshare Offers 10 Free Rides to Metro Users Who Switch to a Virtual SmarTrip Card

Innovative Partnership Encourages Riders to Use Bikeshare, Buses, and Trains Post-Pandemic

WASHINGTON DC, Aug 4, 2021 — Today, the District Department of Transportation and its six partner jurisdictions announced a new partnership between Capital Bikeshare, operated by Lyft, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) to incentivize riders to use clean transportation options. Metrobus and Metrorail riders who purchase a virtual SmarTrip card or transfer their physical, plastic SmarTrip card to mobile pay on Android, iPhone, or Apple Watch will receive ten 30-minute classic rides on Capital Bikeshare, valid for 30 days. The promotion is also good for riders with an existing virtual SmarTrip card.

"We are really excited to partner with WMATA on this initiative to connect Capital Bikeshare customers to other forms of public transit seamlessly," said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. "With a Capital Bikeshare station at every WMATA station, we are so much closer to Mayor Bowser's goal of ensuring residents across all eight wards have access to some form of transportation within steps of their front doors."

As the Washington region continues to reopen, this initiative provides commuters returning to the office with multiple fast, convenient, and affordable transportation options that will help reduce both traffic congestion and carbon emissions. The program will run from August 1 through December 31, 2021, to help give riders a new way to commute to work, visit cultural institutions, and more as the region continues to reopen.

“We welcome riders back and together with Capital Bikeshare, Metro is making it easier for riders to connect to the system and pay their fare,” said Metro Senior Vice President of Customer Service Lynn Bowersox. “With a virtual SmarTrip card on your phone offering a contactless way to pay, riders can go anywhere Metro will take you.”

The virtual SmarTrip card provides Metrorail and Metrobus riders a "touch-free" experience and a safer, more convenient way to pay. Riders do not need to touch card readers or vending machines, and can quickly and seamlessly pass through fare gates with their mobile device. The promotion is open to residents of the Capital Bikeshare member jurisdictions: DC, Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax County, Prince George’s County, Montgomery County. Riders will be able to opt-in to the free Capital Bikeshare ride promotion on the Metro website and can activate the rides on either a Capital Bikeshare or Lyft account. The rides are free for 30-minute pedal bike rides and riders can upgrade to a Capital Bikeshare e-bike for an additional $1.

The program simulates the experience of a membership and encourages riders to use bikeshare alongside Metrorail and Metrobus. According to the 2020 Lyft Multimodal Report that was published this past March, 41% of Capital Bikeshare riders already use public transit on a weekly basis and 34% said they have used bikeshare to connect to transit.

“Given the well-established connection between Capital Bikeshare and transit users, we welcome this new incentive to encourage more Metro riders to link multiple modes of transportation as they get where they need to go,” said Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. “It is our hope this is just the beginning of future partnerships between WMATA and Capital Bikeshare to make the two systems more seamless.”

“Fairfax County commuters want a convenient, dependable, and seamless travel experience. This initiative simplifies the commute and provides a great incentive to take advantage of green transportation options,“ said Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay.

“We are excited to support this important partnership between Capital Bikeshare and WMATA that will help bring riders back to Metro. These services are essential to our region and help move us towards the City’s vision for a more connected and environmentally friendly transportation system,” said Falls Church Council Member David F. Snyder.

“Our Capital Bikeshare program helps connect Montgomery County to the rest of the Capital Region,” said Montgomery County Department of Transportation Director, Chris Conklin. “This program offers climate-friendly choices for individuals who need flexible, inexpensive transportation for short trips or quick connections to and from transit.”

“As our region continues to reopen, it is more important than ever to ensure our residents have access to convenient and affordable transit options. We are Prince George’s Proud to support this effort to get more transit users in the County and across the region to ride bicycles while making it more convenient for them to pay their transit fares through mobile pay,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks.

“Many Capital Bikeshare and Metro riders have already discovered the convenience of using both systems to meet their transit needs and now we are deepening the relationship between the two through this new partnership,” said Caroline Samponaro, Head of Transit, Bike and Scooter Policy at Lyft. “Bikeshare is the perfect complement for buses and trains, giving riders choices that save them time, reduce their environmental impact, and help create a more livable city for all.”

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) serves a population of approximately 4 million within a 1,500-square mile jurisdiction in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. Today, Metrorail serves 91 stations and has 117 miles of track. Metrobus operates throughout the National Capital Region seven days a week, with 1,500 buses, while MetroAccess service for customers with disabilities, provides about 2.3 million trips per year.

Capital Bikeshare is Metro DC’s bikeshare system, with more than 5000 bikes available at over 650 stations regionwide. The system was founded in September 2010 and provides residents and visitors with a convenient, fun, and affordable transportation option. Capital Bikeshare operates across seven jurisdictions: Washington, DC; Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, Fairfax County, and the City of Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

