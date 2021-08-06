Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (06 August 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

Today the institute reports 13 652 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 511 178. This increase represents a 21.7% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 479 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 74 352 to date.

15 156 101 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

8 414 774

56%

28 563

46%

PUBLIC

6 741 327

44%

34 205

54%

Total

15 156 101

62 768

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below: PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%) Gauteng accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

Province

Total cases for 05 August 2021

Adjusted numbers after harmonisation

Updated total cases on 05 August  2021

New cases on 06 August 2021

Total cases for 06 August 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

232 064

-12

232 052

1 196

233 248

9.3

Free State

131 352

-5

131 347

586

131 933

5.3

Gauteng

872 370

-64

872 306

2 534

874 840

34.8

KwaZulu-Natal

405 077

-30

405 047

2 673

407 720

16.2

Limpopo

113 385

-3

113 382

513

113 895

4.5

Mpumalanga

128 754

3

128 757

872

129 629

5.2

North West

130 880

15

130 895

693

131 588

5.2

Northern Cape

69 152

-5

69 147

457

69 604

2.8

Western Cape

414 621

-28

414 593

4 128

418 721

16.7

Total

2 497 655

-129

2 497 526

13 652

2 511 178

100.0

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n=13 652) is lower than yesterday (n=13 777) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 939)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There has been an increase of 566 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector

Facilities Reporting

Admissions

to Date

Died to Date

Currently Admitted

Private

257

178 717

32 088

7 611

Public

411

196 082

47 369

7 698

TOTAL

668

374 799

79 457

15 309

VACCINE UPDATE For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

