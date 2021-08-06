Submit Release
News Search

There were 401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,847 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Directs DFPS To Determine If Genital Mutilation Through Reassignment Surgery Constitutes Child Abuse

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today sent a letter directing the Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to issue a determination of whether genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender transitioning through reassignment surgery constitutes as child abuse. 

"Subjecting a child to genital mutilation through reassignment surgery creates a 'genuine threat of substantial harm from physical injury to the child,'" reads the letter. "This broad definition of 'abuse' should cover a surgical procedure that will sterilize the child, such as orchiectomy or hysterectomy, or remove otherwise healthy body parts, such as penectomy or mastectomy. Indeed, Texas already outlaws female genital mutilation of a child, and presumably that also constitutes child abuse."

Read the Governor's letter.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Directs DFPS To Determine If Genital Mutilation Through Reassignment Surgery Constitutes Child Abuse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.