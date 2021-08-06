Governor Abbott Directs DFPS To Determine If Genital Mutilation Through Reassignment Surgery Constitutes Child Abuse

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today sent a letter directing the Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to issue a determination of whether genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender transitioning through reassignment surgery constitutes as child abuse.

"Subjecting a child to genital mutilation through reassignment surgery creates a 'genuine threat of substantial harm from physical injury to the child,'" reads the letter. "This broad definition of 'abuse' should cover a surgical procedure that will sterilize the child, such as orchiectomy or hysterectomy, or remove otherwise healthy body parts, such as penectomy or mastectomy. Indeed, Texas already outlaws female genital mutilation of a child, and presumably that also constitutes child abuse."

Read the Governor's letter.