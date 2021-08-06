Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Aplin to ERCOT Board Selection Committee

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Arch “Beaver” Aplin to the ERCOT Board Selection Committee for a term at the pleasure of the Governor.

Arch “Beaver” Aplin of Lake Jackson is president and CEO of Buc-ee’s. He has served on the Parks and Wildlife Commission since November 2018, and is the current chair. He is a member of the Houston Methodist Hospital President’s Leadership Council, lifetime Member of the Coastal Conservation Association and The 100 Club, and a board member of The Association of Former Students of Texas A&M. He is the former board president of the Brazosport Independent School District and a former member of the State of Texas Small Business Council, Lieutenant Governor's Transportation Advisory Board, and the Brazosport Center for Arts and Sciences Board of Trustees. Aplin received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.

