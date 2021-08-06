The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation: How Iglesia Ni Cristo Is Making A Difference On A Global Scale
Iglesia Ni Cristo: Working To Provide Worldwide AidTORONTO, , ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving back is an important part of life for many Christians, and Iglesia Ni Cristo is working to make a difference around the world. The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation works to provide food, personal products, medical care, disaster relief, and other types of aid to people around the globe.
Iglesia Ni Cristo Celebrates The Tenth Anniversary of The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation
Created in 2011, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation has allowed people in need worldwide to get assistance to live happier, healthier, more stable lives. The Foundation works to give to anyone who needs help, regardless of their beliefs or religion.
The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation and COVID-19
People in many countries have struggled with their livelihood due to the pandemic, and the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation has stepped in to provide aid around the world.
The Foundation has specifically gone above and beyond for the people of San Juan, providing food for families struggling to stay afloat due to economic concerns related to the pandemic.
Typhoon Aid
In addition to pandemic relief, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation has also provided extensive aid to people in the Philippines who have suffered during typhoon season. People in the town of Mabini have been affected by multiple typhoons, and the Foundation has stepped in to provide essential supplies to those affected. Many people in Mabini were unable to leave their area due to flooding and depended on the help provided by the Foundation to feed their families.
While providing food is an important part of typhoon aid, the Foundation also works to provide families with clean drinking water. Powerful typhoons can contaminate water supplies, making it difficult for families to find water that's safe to drink. The Foundation works to make clean drinking water easily accessible to those in need.
Who Was Felix Y. Manalo?
Also known as Ka Felix, Brother Felix Y. Manalo was the first executive minister of Iglesia Ni Cristo. He was brought up Catholic. In his youth, he felt that he was called to be a prophet, and began to reject Catholicism. Over three days, he developed his own doctrines, began to preach, and founded Iglesia Ni Cristo. A noted Filipino leader, his home country has done much to celebrate his legacy and the many lives that his teachings have changed. Today, the Iglesia Ni Cristo works to honor his legacy through his namesake foundation.
