DC to Kick Off COVID-19 Vaccine Youth Incentive Program

(Washington, DC) – On Saturday, August 7, at 12:00 p.m., Deputy Mayor of Education Paul Kihn, DC Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, and DC Health Director Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt will join families and community members at the COVID-19 Vaccine clinic at Sousa Middle School, marking the launch of DC’s Vaccine Incentive Program for District Youth. A media availability will be held, followed by a tour of the site.

Beginning this Saturday, August 7, on-site prizes will be available to youth and their parents at three DC Public Schools: Brookland Middle School, Sousa Middle School, and Johnson Middle School. At these three schools, DC youth aged 12-17 will have the opportunity to receive a $51 VISA Gift card or, while supplies last, a pair of AirPods. Parents or guardians who bring their children to one of these three sites are also eligible to receive one $51 VISA gift card per child vaccinated.

All District youth aged 12-17 who get vaccinated will also be eligible to win an iPad or a $25,000 college scholarship.

Families can also use vaccinate.dc.gov to make an appointment to get their child’s required immunizations at 37 sites across the District, including at Sousa MS.

WHEN: Saturday, August 7 Media Availability: 12 pm Site Tour: 12:10 pm WHO: Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, DC Public Schools Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt, Director of DC Health

WHERE: Sousa Middle School 3650 Ely Place, SE *Closest Metro Station: Benning Road Station*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP at [email protected]. The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will serve as the pool camera for the availability.