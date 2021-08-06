Organic Advisory Council Nominations Due September 17

Release Date: August 6, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov​

Download PDF

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Organic Advisory Council until September 17, 2021. Seats are available in each of the following categories: organic farmer, organic certification industry, and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.

A committee of DATCP staff and stakeholder representatives will evaluate nominees and make recommendations for appointment to DATCP Secretary-Designee Randy Romanski. New members are expected to start their term at the October 2021 Organic Advisory Council meeting.

More information about the work of the council and the nomination materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/OrganicAdvisoryCouncil.aspx.

Nomination forms should explain why nominees would be valuable additions to the council and include two letters of support. Send completed nomination forms to Andrew Bernhardt, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or email to andrew.bernhardt@wisconsin.gov. For questions, contact Andrew Bernhardt, DATCP organic programs specialist, at (608) 572-0512.

The Wisconsin Organic Advisory C​ouncil brings together public and private resources to promote Wisconsin's national leadership position in organic agriculture. By advising the DATCP Secretary and other organizations and agencies on critical organic issues, the council supports organic production, processing, and purchasing opportunities for Wisconsin farmers, processors and consumers. The 12-member council represents the spectrum of Wisconsin's organic industry, including:

Three certified organic farmers, preferably reflecting several types of farms (dairy, vegetable, etc.).

Three organic business sector representatives.

One representative of organic consumers.

One representative of a private, non-profit, educational organization involved in organic agriculture.

One representative of the certification industry.

Three at-large members. ###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.