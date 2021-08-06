Zachary Singh Discusses the Benefits of Playing an Instrument at Any Age
Zachary Singh Discussed the How Playing an Instrument at Any Age is BeneficialSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachary Singh holds a B.S. in Music Industry and is a graduate of the University of Southern California. He has worked with many talented artists, like Bruno Mars, Cee Lo Green, Eminem, and Carrie Underwood while employed by Arthouse Entertainment. As bass guitarist for the band Jubala for almost 10 years, Zachary Singh and his band toured the western U.S. and have been featured on television.
Earlier in his career, Zachary Singh experienced the delight of working in the music industry as a Production Assistant for Yahoo! Music along with other managing roles in music and the media. Today, his education has lead to a fulfilling career as a Software Engineer, but Zachary Singh shares how his lifelong love of playing multiple musical instruments has been beneficial to his success in business and his quality of life.
Zachary Singh and the Benefits of Music
Music therapy has been shown to have mental and emotional benefits. For this reason, music is used extensively in hospice care, in children's therapy, and to lift moods, reduce pain, and relieve stress in many settings.
While listening to music is therapeutic, Zachary Singh shares that there are many more benefits for all individuals, of any age, when they learn to play a musical instrument. And, it doesn't matter if you're exploring your musical chops by learning to puff out a simple tune on a harmonica or a senior taking piano lessons, you will gain a greater appreciation for music along with these other exciting benefits.
A way to beat isolation or loneliness
Group music lessons are offered at many schools and community centers. Taking a class not only gets you out of the house, but you'll find an enthusiastic ensemble of music lovers offering a fresh addition to your social life.
Improves your memory and coordination
Zachary Singh knows that anyone who takes up an instrument will learn many new things, like reading sheet music and keeping a beat. But, he also stresses those other soft skills gained when learning to play music. These include the ability to retain more information and an increase in eye-to-brain-to-hand coordination.
Teaches perseverance and patience
Embracing these two qualities makes for a well-rounded individual, and they can be a springboard to success in other areas of life. Zachary Singh has personally experienced the benefits of learning to play a musical instrument. It has helped in his college studies and in pursuing his career goals in computer technology.
Cultivate creativity and experience less stress
It seems to be uniquely true for those who love to pick up a musical instrument and strive to get to that level of technical performance. Instead of being filled with stress and loathing about learning a new song, Zachary Singh remembers the joy of hearing notes being shaped by his hands and how the sound, when perfected, would instill a sense of pride and accomplishment.
Zachary Singh suggests you attend music classes that stress not only learning your instrument, but also experiencing musicality. That is the quality of being sensitive to the beautiful, rich tones that are natural for your chosen instrument.
Once you've learned the basics of playing a musical instrument, then you'll experience the joy of creativity and will look forward to picking up your instrument whenever you need to wind down.
