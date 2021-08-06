Governor Abbott Releases Tax-Free Weekend PSA Encouraging Texans To Stock Up On School Supplies, Get COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of School Year

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a public service announcement (PSA) to kick off Tax-Free Weekend in the Lone Star State, encouraging Texans to stock up on school supplies and get their COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the new school year. In the PSA, the Governor encourages Texans to take part in Tax-Free Weekend and urges parents, teachers, faculty, and students 12 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Governor notes in the PSA that Texans can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at many of the same stores where they can shop during Tax-Free Weekend.

Tax-Free Weekend in Texas runs Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th. The Texas Comptroller of Public Account's estimates that shoppers will save around $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday. Qualified items priced below $100 are exempt from sales tax, and an extensive list is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org

Texans can visit dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine to find a vaccine provider near them.

"As parents, teachers, faculty, and students gear up for the new school year, Tax-Free Weekend is a great time to stock up on school supplies and get your COVID-19 vaccine," said Governor Abbott. "Many COVID-19 vaccine providers are even located inside stores where Texans can participate in Tax-Free Weekend. The vaccine is the best defense we have against the COVID-19, and I urge eligible Texans to visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine provider near them and get their shot this weekend. As more Texans receive their vaccine, our schools and communities will be better protected against the virus. Always remember — vaccines are voluntary, and will never be forced, in the state of Texas."

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott is also encouraging Texans to donate extra tax-free school supplies to Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Rainbow Rooms this weekend. Rainbow Rooms are 24/7 resource centers usually located within local Child Protective Services (CPS) offices. In the Rainbow Room, CPS caseworkers can get supplies for children who are victims of abuse or neglect — including clothing, school supplies, diapers, and much more.