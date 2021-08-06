Joe Griffin ramps up efforts to support those around Clarksdale, MS as the pandemic still leaves many in need

Joe Griffin is the Principal of Meridian High School and an adjunct professor of English at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than a year after the COVID-19 broke out, still a lot of people around the world are suffering from its effects. While many got sick and lost their loved ones to the dreadful disease, others had to close their businesses which caused many to lose their jobs too.

Witnessing such an unfortunate situation in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Joe Griffin is looking for ways to further support charities and causes that aim to help those in need.

Joe Griffin is a seasoned educator and principal who has built his career for the past 19 years by teaching, coaching sports teams, and overseeing schools. At present, he is the Principal of Meridian High School and an adjunct professor of English at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Being a Christian, he believes that it is his duty to be a channel of blessing to others. And because of what has been happening around the world because of the pandemic, he believes it is high time for Christians to work together, reach out to people, and make them realized how much God loves them.

Even before the pandemic, Joe has been volunteering and giving donations to the Salvation Army every year as his way of giving back to the community and sharing God’s goodness with other people.

He supports the Salvation Army because its mission and vision are well in line with his beliefs. The nonprofit organization is an initiative of the universal Christian Church whose goals are to reach those in need, preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to them, and support their human needs, practically and spiritually.

Every year, Joe makes sure to give away clothes to the Salvation Army. In addition, he also serves at local care stations together with other volunteers. Right now, he continues to find other ways to gather more help that can cater to the growing needs of people who have been affected by the pandemic.

Joe Griffin is trying to use the influence that he has as a teacher and as a principal in order to pool resources and encourage more people to join the cause.

He coordinates with the care stations and the Salvation Army to identify their needs. From there, he contacts people from his past and present workplaces and other Christians who have some money or resources to spare.

Apart from gathering donations, Joe also calls on his friends and co-workers to offer their service as volunteers. Since he comes from the education industry, he also encourages his colleagues to join activities where they can share their knowledge with children and youth from poor families.

To find out more about Joe Griffin and what he does as a professional and a community member, you can reach him through his LinkedIn account here https://www.linkedin.com/in/jo-seph-griffin-ph-d-59053497/