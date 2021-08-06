Imagine a world where at the touch of a button you instantly screen your exterior living space.

Motorized screen Garage Double Garage door screen Single garage door screen

Designed to look like moulding around your door, Bravo Blinds Motorized Screens are hidden from view when not in use. When needed, simply pull out your screen!

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Bravo Blinds every retractable motorized screen we build is fully customization and made to order. Whether you are looking for pest protection, solar protection, or privacy, our Motorized Retractable Screens are versatile and serve many purposes. Motorized Screens transform any architectural openings into a desired and functional living space.

Tell us about your project to receive a no-obligation price quote on windows and doors from your Bravo Representative. We carry a complete slate of privacy screen materials for you to choose from. With our Motorized Screens you can have privacy for that hot tub on the deck or an exposed room in the house. We specialize in motorized retractable screens for all homes and businesses. Give your pool, gazebo, patio, balcony, porch, or garage the comfort and versatility of motorized screens. Businesses such as hotels, restaurants and country clubs can transform their outdoor spaces into professional and welcoming locations for their customers..

The motorized retractable shades from Bravo Blinds come with several advanced features for complete comfort, function, and aesthetic quality. We make our screens specifically for your home and your unique needs. The motorized screens we install activate with the touch of a button and fit in seamlessly with the architecture of your home. Our superior zipper-track system keeps fabric taught, wind resistant, and bug proof. Bravo Blinds’ Motorized Screens are constructed of die-cast powder-coated extruded aluminum components, and are designed to withstand extreme wind and weather conditions. From a screened-in porch, a garage door, to an oversized bi-fold door, Bravo Blinds offer you the perfect solution. It is important to us that our screens work well and look good. There is nothing attractive about motorized screens sticking out obviously against a beautiful home. The best screens and mountings fit seamlessly into the architecture and style of the home. Our motorized screen mounts are available in a wide variety of colours and materials, such as concrete, wood grain, stucco, natural stone, brick, and many more. We make our products look good in your home. Motorized exterior screens and solar shades offer a modern look with practical,

energy-efficient benefits.

Installed on the exterior of a facade, the fabric immediately blocks the sun’s rays before they are able to penetrate the window and enter the home. When installed

correctly along with optimal fabric, and exterior screen or solar shade can potentially block up to 90% of solar heat rays, providing for HVAC savings of

25-40%.

Motorized exterior screens and solar shades powered by our company will react automatically or at the touch of a button, protecting your family, home, and interior furnishings, all the while extending your living space. And by simply adding an end or side retention system, your motorized exterior screens or solar shades not only become more weather resistant, they also act as a natural pest deterrent. End or side retention systems create a sealed environment for screen or shade material which prevents wind or precipitation from permeating edges. We leverage our expertise to ensure that our solutions complement the beauty of your home and never detract from it. With stylish standard colours and beautiful custom colours to choose from, coupled with your choice of screening material, our screens are guaranteed to fit your needs and accommodate virtually any type of opening.

At Bravo Blinds, we have over 20 years of experience. The skills and expertise we’ve acquired over time mean our jobs are done professionally and within budget. Our primary goal is to provide our North American customers with adjustable and easy to use motorized screens for their comfort and enjoyment. We work with our customers to give them the best option for their space at the best possible price.

We’re confident that we provide high-quality options for all of our motorized screens. We even offer several different options that complement the unique features of oversized openings. Ultimately, these retractable screens can work with almost every type of door. Lifetime limited warranty. We are not afraid to say that we have top quality products, services, and workmanship. That is why we back up our work with limited lifetime warranties on all projects. We assure our customers that they will

get beautiful, custom screens that improve their home.

If you own a business and are looking to make some interior or exterior improvements, Bravo Blinds offers a variety of products that can add value to your business and your life. We are a commercial improvement company that offers custom motorized screens for closet doors, screens, security rolling shutters, room dividers, and so much more. From safety to comfort to aesthetics, we have a variety of options that will fit your specific needs. Fast lead & delivery time.

Interested in our motorized patio shade options? Give us a call. 1-800-446-1626