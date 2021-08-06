Dawnerz Launches U.S. Sales Of Heavy Duty Tow Straps Capable Of Towing Up To 200,000 Pounds

Safe lifting and towing cargo management from Dawnerz brings expertise to U.S. heavy industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dawnerz Company, an expert in cargo lifting and rigging equipment for heavy industry, today announced the availability of its products for the first time in the U.S. market. All Dawnerz products are manufactured in Ukraine (Eastern Europe).“Dawnerz now offers heavy-duty industrial-grade tow straps in a very wide load range, from 11,000 to 200,000 lbs.,” said Aleksandr Pavliuk, Managing Director of Dawnerz. “This year we plan on launching our Dynamic Recovery Ropes and Soft Shackles for the United States market. Next year, Dawnerz will start sales of tie down straps and lifting slings. We look forward to establishing partnerships with farmers, industrial and trucking companies in the U.S. and North America and are confident that we can exceed their expectations.”The company focuses on high-tech production, and all Dawnerz products go through several stages of control before being offered to consumers.Pavliuk continued, “In our field, quality is of the utmost importance, as lack of it can lead to damage to cargo, vehicles or personal injuries. We maintain strict quality control of our products and great customer service. As a result of this commitment to quality and service, the company’s customer base has been growing year to year. Our mission is to provide reliable equipment that meets the highest global standards at a reasonable cost.”Dawnerz provides an extended warranty as well as special replacement options for all of its products. Customers are encouraged to register their purchase of any Dawnerz product within 60 days of purchase to take advantage of the warranty program.The customer support is available from 6:00 am to 10:30 pm eastern time seven days per week.For more information go to www.dawnerz.com