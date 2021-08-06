Lakewood University Now Offering Pell Grant Option for the Institution’s Renowned Paralegal Program

Federal Pell Grants are a wonderful option for students who wish to pursue their dreams but face financial barriers.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular Lakewood University is pleased to announce it is now offering the Pell Grant Option for students enrolled in its Paralegal Program and who require financial assistance.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time. Since its inception in 1998, Lakewood University has been a world leader in setting new standards of excellence in education.Last year, Lakewood University received approval for Title IV and, subsequently, the option to provide Federal Pell Grants to students who are in financial need and have not yet earned a degree. In the university’s most recent move, Lakewood has decided to make these Pell Grants available to students who enroll in its Paralegal Program – one of the school’s most popular choices.“What we appreciate most about our Pell Grant option is the fact that students enrolled in our Paralegal Program can actually graduate 100% debt-free – meaning they can start their careers with confidence and without financial burden,” says Tanya Haggins, founder and President of Lakewood University. “This is an exceptional opportunity for those who wish to complete a respected program but are concerned about financial constraints.”Lakewood University offers a variety of Paralegal studies for students to choose from, including:• Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies• Bachelor’s Degree in Paralegal Studies• Certificate Programs in Paralegal StudiesFor more information about Lakewood University, or to register for its Paralegal Program, please visit https://lakewood.edu/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields. The university’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.Lakewood University enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.