GM Informatics Launch GMCoin with Aim to decentralize businesses through Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Bodrum, Turkey, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GM Informatics JSC is a Highest Grade Joint Stock Company registered and trademarked in Turkey since 2009. GM Informatics JSC is ISO/IEC 27001 Accredited company maintaining 2500+ IT Assets. GM Informatics will be the First Tokenized Company in the World with its Tron Blockchain based $GMCoin ecosystem.



What Exactly is GMCoin?

$GMCoin based IT/ICT Management Systems built on TRC10 (Tron Blockchain) backed by ITIL and COBIT ITSM principles has already been designed and ready for its alpha stage customer launch!

GMCoin tries to promote the use of the blockchain within any environment and commercial sector, developing a token called GMCoin accompanied by business strategies and innovative projects that allow access for all (Small and Large Merchants, buyers, users and general public) to a transparent and decentralized economy to be able to interact effectively and quickly with technology.

Key Features

Powered by TRON Network

TRC-10 Based

Interchangeable

Low cost of ownership

Maximum supply of 80m

Real Company

GMCoin Tokenomics:

Symbol: GMCoin

Total Supply: 80,000,000 GMCoin

Network:Tron (TRC10)

Development Team Token: 8,000,000 GMCoin

Marketing Activities and Adoption: 6.000.000 GMCoin

Internal Sales Distribution: 4,000,000 GMCoin

Treasury Reserve: 8,000,000 GMCoin

Sales: 54,000,000 GMCoin

How to Participate in GMCoin Private Sales?

There are four ways to buy GMCoin and participate in Private and Public Sales

Launchpad Retail Sales (SWAP) Private Sale (Bridge) Last Catch Sale (Teleportation)

Each of them have minimum and maximum buying limitations along with KYC (required in some cases). Participation restricted for the countries; Afghanistan, Congo, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Syria and Tajikistan. Through the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Guinea, Lebanon, Mali, Namibia,Somalia, Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen and the United States residents must check their local laws and regulations prior to buying. More details can be found in the investors presentation of GMCoin .

Opportunities for Private Investors

Opportunities for Retail Investors

Token Sales is starting from 9th August 2021, for more information you can join our telegram channel or log on to the official website .

Media Contact:

Name: GM Informatics Joint Stock Company

Email: apoorvgupta@gm-informatics.com

