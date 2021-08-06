Submit Release
GM Informatics Launch GMCoin with Aim to decentralize businesses through Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Bodrum, Turkey, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GM Informatics JSC is a Highest Grade Joint Stock Company registered and trademarked in Turkey since 2009. GM Informatics JSC is ISO/IEC 27001 Accredited company maintaining 2500+ IT Assets. GM Informatics will be the First Tokenized Company in the World with its Tron Blockchain based $GMCoin ecosystem.

What Exactly is GMCoin?

$GMCoin based IT/ICT Management Systems built on TRC10 (Tron Blockchain) backed by ITIL and COBIT ITSM principles has already been designed and ready for its alpha stage customer launch!

GMCoin tries to promote the use of the blockchain within any environment and commercial sector, developing a token called GMCoin accompanied by business strategies and innovative projects that allow access for all (Small and Large Merchants, buyers, users and general public) to a transparent and decentralized economy to be able to interact effectively and quickly with technology.

Key Features

  • Powered by TRON Network
  • TRC-10 Based
  • Interchangeable
  • Low cost of ownership
  • Maximum supply of 80m
  • Real Company

GMCoin Tokenomics:

  • Symbol: GMCoin
  • Total Supply: 80,000,000 GMCoin
  • Network:Tron (TRC10)
  • Development Team Token: 8,000,000 GMCoin
  • Marketing Activities and Adoption: 6.000.000 GMCoin
  • Internal Sales Distribution: 4,000,000 GMCoin
  • Treasury Reserve: 8,000,000 GMCoin
  • Sales: 54,000,000 GMCoin

How to Participate in GMCoin Private Sales?

There are four ways to buy GMCoin and participate in Private and Public Sales

  1. Launchpad
  2. Retail Sales (SWAP)
  3. Private Sale (Bridge)
  4. Last Catch Sale (Teleportation)

Each of them have minimum and maximum buying limitations along with KYC (required in some cases). Participation restricted for the countries; Afghanistan, Congo, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Syria and Tajikistan. Through the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Guinea, Lebanon, Mali, Namibia,Somalia, Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen and the United States residents must check their local laws and regulations prior to buying. More details can be found in the investors presentation of GMCoin.

Opportunities for Private Investors

Opportunities for Retail Investors

Token Sales is starting from 9th August 2021, for more information you can join our telegram channel or log on to the official website.

Important links:

Social

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coingmc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/coin_gm
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gmcoin/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/coingm

Docs & Web

Official Website: https://gmc.gm-informatics.com/
Whitepaper: https://gmc.gm-informatics.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/gmcoin-1.pdf
Pitch Deck (Investors Deck): https://gmc.gm-informatics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/GMCoin_Investor_Document_v1.pptx
Knowledge Base: https://gmc.gm-informatics.com/ultimatedesk/
One-pager: https://gmc.gm-informatics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/GMCoin-One-Pager.pdf

Media Contact:

Name: GM Informatics Joint Stock Company
Email: apoorvgupta@gm-informatics.com

