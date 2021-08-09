AFRICA’S FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY GEARS UP FOR DIGITAL FINANCE AFRICA 2021
Digital Finance Africa will focus on how financial institutions can harness technology to stay competitive– in spite of the current crisis.
Digital Finance Africa 2021 will focus on how financial institutions can harness technology to stay competitive– in spite of the pandemic.”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, the financial services industry has seen rapid transformation in many areas including digital banking, payments, security, personalisation, and financial inclusion.
— Abe Wakama, CEO, IT News Africa
One thing that is certain is that financial services institutions have come to the realization that embracing technology and innovation has gone beyond a mere value-added benefit; it has become essential – not only for survival, but for future growth opportunities.
COVID-19 Changes Attitudes:
As a result of the pandemic, new habits have developed and old patterns of behavior are being abandoned. Customers who had a fondness for in-person banking in the past have now come to appreciate branchless banking as well as new, digital payment solutions.
In addition, much of the hesitation around digital transformation by financial institutions no longer exists, as the push towards greater digitization has come from regulators, staff, and customers themselves. In other words, what were previously sources of constraints have become digital transformation enablers.
About Digital Finance Africa 2021:
To stay competitive, fundamental changes and important strategic choices in the digitalization of financial firms must take place.
From redefining the digital customer experience to taking a mobile-first view, Digital Finance Africa seeks to supercharge your strategy by bringing together African financial services leaders and technology players to discuss the key factors that the industry must keep on the front burner as they embark on the journey to digitization.
Scheduled for 31 August 2021, attendees at this year’s Digital Finance Africa will discuss how financial institutions can harness technologies such as Ai, IoT, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing, to compete with challenger banks, serve their customers better, improve efficiency and increase profitability– in spite of the pandemic.
Key topics at this year’s conference include:
• Beyond COVID-19: New opportunities for Banks and Fintech Companies
• Driving Financial Innovation in Challenging Times
• Overnight virtualisation of the banking workforce and ways of working: Strategies for success.
• Forced adoption of online, mobile, and call centre channels as a result of COVID-19. Can you keep up?
• Intelligent Banking – making use of new technologies such as AI, ML, big data and robotics to help you improve operational efficiency
• Uncovering a new digital economy, the role of cryptocurrency and its impact on Fintech
• Risk and Cyber Security in Financial Services
• Fintech Trends and Outlook for 2022
The conference will host local and international visionaries, business leaders, industry luminaries and expert practitioners – all sharing their first-hand knowledge of real-world digital transformation journeys.
Confirmed speakers for Digital Finance Africa include:
• Dietmar Bohmer - CHIEF ANALYTICS OFFICER AT TYME BANK
• Vishal Maharaj - EXECUTIVE: DIGITAL AT NEDBANK
• Jaco Fourie - GM AFRICA AT MAMBU
• Aleks Svetski - FOUNDER & CEO @ AMBER
• Eugene Chaduka - GROUP CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER AT ECOCASH AND CASSAVA SMARTECH
• Clifford Mutibvu - HEAD DIGITAL BANKING, NEDBANK ZIMBABWE
• Marius Botha - GROUP CEO OF AYO HOLDINGS
• Abe Wakama - MANAGING DIRECTOR, IT NEWS AFRICA
• Nicolas Bry - INNOVATION BOOSTER ORANGE AFRICA
• Thomas McKinnon - HEAD OF PRODUCT AT LULALEND
• Trevor Gosling - CEO, LULALEND
• Bradwin Roper - CEO OF FNB CONNECT
• James Scott - CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER- WHOLESALE, ABSA
How to participate:
Join as an attendee: Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer-centricity.
Join us as a sponsor: Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions for financial services. Put your organisation at the center of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.
For more information regarding the conference
