Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Smithville

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Smithville, and the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday, August 10.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Smithville's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Smithville will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation "Music Friendly."

"As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Smithville to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth."

"We're excited to be hosting a Music Friendly Community workshop here in Smithville," said Smithville Mayor Joanna Morgan. "We recognize the powerful effect that music has on our economic development. Having the Texas Music Office as a resource will be a priceless asset to our community."

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend.

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Smithville

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6 pm CT

Smithville Recreation Center

106 Gazley St, Smithville, TX 78957

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Leo Dominguez: leodominguez@utexas.edu

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities