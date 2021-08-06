Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Hosts Christopher Rufo on "The Nebraska Way" Podcast

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 23rd episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Christopher Rufo, who is a writer, filmmaker, and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.  During the episode, Rufo discusses the genesis of critical race theory and how it’s being applied in corporate America and higher education.

 

Rufo has directed four films for PBS, including his latest, America Lost, and is a contributing editor of City Journal, where he covers critical race theory, homelessness, addiction, crime, and other afflictions.  His investigative reporting recently led President Trump to issue an executive order banning critical race theory from the federal government.

 

Rufo is a graduate of Georgetown University, former visiting fellow in domestic policy studies at the Heritage Foundation, and former Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute.  He lives in the Seattle area with his wife and children.  More of Rufo’s biography and work can be found by clicking here.

 

Listen to episode 23 by clicking here.  Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here.  You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

 

