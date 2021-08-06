Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Issues Executive Order to Temporarily Allow Greater Flexibility to Transport Gasoline

LINCOLN – On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued Executive Order (EO) 21-10 to help address gasoline supply shortages in the Midwest. For carriers of gasoline and gasoline blends, the EO temporarily waives restrictions on the hours of service a driver may work.

The closure of refineries for maintenance, along with issues related to the seasonal transition from winter gasoline to summer gasoline, has affected fuel supplies in the region. EO 21-10 facilitates the transportation of gasoline to help respond to the current shortages.

The Executive Order is effectively immediately, and will remain in effect through August 31, 2021.

Complete text of the executive order is available by clicking here.

###