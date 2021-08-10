Total Expert Announces Partnership with NAMMBA to Shrink the Diversity Gap in Mortgage Lending and Homeownership
The two industry leaders partner to advance DE&I across mortgage and promote financial wellbeing
We’re committed to and recognize our responsibility to positively impact the mortgage industry by focusing on diversity and inclusion at all levels, from homeowner to loan officer to mortgage banker”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced its partnership with The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). Total Expert will support NAMMBA in increasing the engagement and involvement of women and minorities in the mortgage industry, developing a more diverse mortgage workforce, and meeting the needs of communities and individuals of color on their journey in homeownership.
— Joe Welu, Founder and CEO
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Total Expert,” said NAMMBA founder and CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, Total Expert has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75% of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials, or people of color. Although there is concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. This partnership will empower Total Expert and NAMMBA to continue their focus on authentically engaging and supporting borrowers and homeowners of all backgrounds, while also helping diverse lenders and mortgage bankers seize new opportunities in the industry and grow their business.
“We’re committed to and recognize our responsibility to positively impact the mortgage industry by focusing on diversity and inclusion at all levels, from homeowner to loan officer to mortgage banker,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “With NAMMBA, we’re working on our common goal of making the dream of homeownership a reality for everyone, and we’re committed to doing so through this partnership and beyond.”
Through its Gold Sponsorship, Total Expert will facilitate a series of leadership webinars for NAMMBA members and customers over the next year, working together to engage local NAMMBA chapters across the nation.
Listen to Total Expert Chief Evangelist Sue Woodard’s conversation with NAMMBA Founder and CEO Tony Thompson on the recent Fresh Takes podcast: Fulfilling the Dream of Homeownership.
For more information about Total Expert, visit www.totalexpert.com and to partner with and learn more about NAMMBA, visit www.nammba.org.
About Total Expert
Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit www.totalexpert.com.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information visit www.nammba.org.
