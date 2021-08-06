Overnight Work on 22 Business Expected to Wrap Thursday

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists today on a resurfacing project on Route 22 Business in Mifflin County. The project will improve ride quality, enhance safety, and extend the life of nearly two miles of roadway in Granville Township and Lewistown Borough.

The contractor plans to complete overnight paving operations by 7:00 AM Thursday, August 12. Overnight paving operations between 5:00 PM and 7:00 AM began July 25. The contractor expects to complete all remaining work during daylight hours.

The contractor will keep two lanes open to traffic whenever possible, but single lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic will be necessary. PennDOT urges drivers to anticipate delays, exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, and be alert for sudden stops. Drivers should not follow trucks delivering material into a closed lane.

Overall work consists of milling and paving, drainage improvements, ADA ramp and sidewalk installation. Upgrades to traffic signal supports, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, and signal controllers will also be a part of this project.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.4 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

