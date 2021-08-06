COVID-19 Daily Update 8-6-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 6, 2021, there have been 3,158,359 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 169,162 total cases and 2,965 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, and a 53-year old male from Morgan County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The vaccine is the best tool we have when it comes to protecting our fellow West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,563), Berkeley (13,240), Boone (2,227), Braxton (1,067), Brooke (2,285), Cabell (9,291), Calhoun (410), Clay (551), Doddridge (657), Fayette (3,735), Gilmer (907), Grant (1,331), Greenbrier (2,941), Hampshire (1,951), Hancock (2,889), Hardy (1,600), Harrison (6,429), Jackson (2,338), Jefferson (4,903), Kanawha (15,844), Lewis (1,412), Lincoln (1,630), Logan (3,381), Marion (4,822), Marshall (3,694), Mason (2,169), McDowell (1,704), Mercer (5,348), Mineral (3,023), Mingo (2,843), Monongalia (9,581), Monroe (1,251), Morgan (1,290), Nicholas (1,979), Ohio (4,441), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (971), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,991), Putnam (5,533), Raleigh (7,298), Randolph (2,938), Ritchie (782), Roane (685), Summers (876), Taylor (1,341), Tucker (560), Tyler (774), Upshur (2,087), Wayne (3,302), Webster (626), Wetzel (1,465), Wirt (476), Wood (8,148), Wyoming (2,158).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pocahontas County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. The registration deadline has been extended to Sunday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The final round of prize winners will be announced Tuesday, August 10.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, Putnam, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Alpine Lake Yard Sale, Alpine Lane, Terra Alta, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Latrobe Street Homeless Shelter,1725 Latrobe Street, Parkersburg, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.