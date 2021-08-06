Delaware to Solicit Projects for Water Quality Funding

Public Workshop Scheduled on Aug. 11

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in conjunction with the Division of Public Health, will begin soliciting for new water quality projects Aug. 11 as DNREC and DPH start to develop 2021 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving (DWSRF) project priority lists. Projects must be listed on the CWSRF and DWSRF project priority lists to be considered for funding.

A State Revolving Loan Fund virtual public workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 via Webex and offer a detailed overview of the CWSRF and DWSRF programs. Attendees will get guidance on requesting financial assistance for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure project needs. Pre-registration for the workshop is required.

Workshop attendees also will be informed that State Revolving Fund programs administered by DNREC Environmental Finance can provide a wide range of financial assistance, including:

A one-stop loan application process for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure project assistance

Land conservation and water quality improvement loan sponsorship programs

Source water protection loans for drinking water supplies

Wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater matching planning grants

Community water quality improvement grants

Asset management planning grants

Project planning advances

Planning and design loans

The workshop also will offer guidance on how and when to submit projects for funding consideration, project ranking criteria, project construction requirements, and how to apply for infrastructure planning grants.

Notices of Intent (NOI) for State Revolving Fund wastewater, drinking water, stormwater, and related infrastructure projects are due by DNREC close of business at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

