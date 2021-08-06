Notice of Funding Availability - Kingman Rangers Workforce Development Program

DOEE seeks applications from eligible entities to create a Kingman Rangers Workforce Development Program. The new Rangers program will improve the visitor experience and restore habitat on the Anacostia River’s Kingman and Heritage Islands and help create pathways to employment for disadvantaged District residents and students. The amount available for the project is approximately $222,400, with the potential for multiple years and additional funding.

Beginning August 6, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download the RFA and related information from the Attachments section below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2120-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 17, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

There will be two Informational webinars/conference calls and opportunities for question and answers to be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 11:00 AM to noon and Wednesday September 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Webinar #1 – Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Webinar #2 – Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Eligibility: All the institutions below may apply for this grant program:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations; -Faith-based organizations; -Government agencies; -Universities/educational institutions; and - Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].