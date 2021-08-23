Electro Scan Signs Exclusive Sales & Licensing Agreement in the Republic of Korea
Electro Scan Inc. announces its Korean partnership with Sein Engineering Co., Ltd. with offices in Seoul and Changwon, South Korea.
A key factor in pursuing a partnership with Electro Scan was its technology's ability to pinpoint leak locations at joints, tap connections, and pipe walls, key contributors to sinkholes.
Electro Scan's patented technology precisely locates defects within 1cm accuracy and determines the severity of each leak in Liters per Second and Gallons per Minute.
Since Acoustic Sensors and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras are unable to locate or measure leaks in gravity sewers, a new ASTM standards, first introduced in 2006, was established and used by many Smart Utilities to approve sewers as watertight.
Deal Includes for Award-Winning Non-Acoustic Leak Detection Technology, Product Delivery, Software as a Service, Technology as a Service, Training, and Support
"We are delighted to be working with Sein Engineering Co. Ltd. to help introduce our products into the Korean market," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
Founded in 2007, Sein Engineering Co., Ltd., has been a leading provider of sewer and water condition assessment and Trenchless pipe rehabilitation in Korea.
"I first saw the Electro Scan technology in Munich, Germany at the 2014 IFAT Conference and immediately saw its advantages," stated Kim Kyu Yul, President.
"Korea's focus on implementing Smart technologies to create resilient and sustainable infrastructure makes the introduction of Electro Scan for leak detection and water tightness testing the right product at the right time," continued Kim Kyu Yul.
According to the World Bank, Korea's population of 51.7 million, is slightly behind England's population of 56.2 million. Yet, Korea has the world’s fastest wireless speeds, with average download speed 33.5 megabits per second; nearly three times the average speed of second-place Hong Kong. The country also has 100% broadband access with 92% having Internet access.
Mostly surrounded by water with 2,413 kilometres (1,499 mi) of coastline, Korea understands the growing challenges of climate change and rising tides.
In 1962, only 18% of Koreans had piped water connections and no managed sewers, not to mention wastewater collection and treatment facilities as they only appeared in the mid-1970s.
Today, Korea manages approximately 204,000km of water pipes, with 99.11% of the population having access to tap water, and 175,000km of sewer & storm drainage pipes.
Adoption of Smart technologies to manage sewer and water pipes is irreversible.
For example, only a few years ago inconsistent and incorrect manual reporting of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) reports hatched over a dozen start-ups worldwide that used artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically process frame-by-frame images to catalog defects.
In June 2021 it was reported that the Seoul Digital Foundation (SDF) had developed an AI-based sewer defect detection system for the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) to help bring consistent reporting to the city's use of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras used to inspect nearly 9,000km of public sewers.
Yet, when pointed out that CCTV is unable to correctly judge superficial cracks from cracks that go through a pipe wall, is unable to determine if pipe joints are properly sealed and watertight, and is unable to determine whether repairs or rehabilitation are watertight, especially in newly lined Trenchless pipes, the search for new technology, not dependent on acoustic (listening) or visually (seeing) defects, continued.
Able to automatically locate defects within 1cm (0.4 inches) and quantify leakage rates in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second, Electro Scan technology is a game changer in infrastructure governance and stewardship.
Able to provide unambiguous, unbiased, and repeatable precision, Electro Scan provides needed to select the correct asset repair and rehabilitation strategy, and more importantly, avoid replacement of pipelines that have not reached the end of their useful life. AI applied to Electro Scan data allows Smart utilities to automatically determine whether leaks are in the pipe wall, joint, or tap connection, allowing for automated pipe repair and replacement decisions to be completed in seconds.
Headquartered in Changwon City, Sein Engineering Co. Ltd. recently opened new offices in Seoul Metropolitan Area to support the countrywide rollout of Electro Scan technology, in accordance with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) Standard F2550.
As part of its partnership, a Korean-language version of Electro Scan's CriticalSewers® cloud application and related field data collection applications will be provided, utilizing its award-winning Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tableau, a Salesforce company, development platform.
Electro Scan's Application Programming Interface (API) can also be utilized for seamless integration to Innovyze® InfoAsset Planner®.
