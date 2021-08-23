Electro Scan Signs Exclusive Sales & Licensing Agreement in the Republic of Korea

Electro Scan Inc. announces its Korean partnership with Sein Engineering Co., Ltd. with offices in Seoul and Changwon, South Korea.

A key factor in pursuing a partnership with Electro Scan was its technology's ability to pinpoint leak locations at joints, tap connections, and pipe walls, key contributors to sinkholes.

Electro Scan's patented technology precisely locates defects within 1cm accuracy and determines the severity of each leak in Liters per Second and Gallons per Minute.

Since Acoustic Sensors and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras are unable to locate or measure leaks in gravity sewers, a new ASTM standards, first introduced in 2006, was established and used by many Smart Utilities to approve sewers as watertight.