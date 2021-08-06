Submit Release
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (05 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 14,393 In the last 7 days: 72,605 Cumulatively: 2,129,234

Hospitalized New: 20 In the last 7 days: 169 Critical Cases: 37

Deaths Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 73 Cumulatively: 860

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 754 (5.2%) In the last 7 days: 5,557 (7.6%)

Recovered Today: 12 In the last 7 days: 109

Vaccinated First dose today: 44,584 Fully vaccinated: 564,951

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

