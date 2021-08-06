Seaworthy Craftsmanship
The ups and downs of designing a racing boatCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We often take for granted the subtle difference between a designer and an artist. Both concern themselves with function and aesthetics for the craftsman to execute. Certain principles need to be followed to ensure the efficiency and sturdiness of a vehicle such as a boat. It is important to consider what would be transported and who the passengers will be, more so when this vehicle is built for competition. The craftsmanship behind such a vessel would need to take into account a lot of things specified by the racing team in order to reach optimal performance. "From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost BH G" takes us through the process that produced such a seaworthy vessel.
Crafting the story behind Ghost came from the mind of William Fortenbaugh. Bill always had a passion for sailing even at a young age and pursued his love for boat racing alongside his professional career as professor emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University, specifically on the topic of Aristotle’s school of thought. It was only after his retirement that he better appreciated the overall construction and value of the Ghost A Cat racing boat designed and constructed by David Beaton and Sons.
"From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost BH G" covers the development process and overall design of Beaton and Son’s second A Cat build, which they dubbed Ghost. A Cats were of an interesting design in that it was a build that was unique to a class of boats built in Barnegat Bay in New Jersey and their classification as a race boat was only established in 1924. The book also details Ghost’s competition performance and 7-year championship run. After competing for twenty-two years, Ghost makes its home in the New Jersey Maritime Museum where its decorated history and captivating stories of success will be told for a long time to come.
Grab your copy today and learn more about this amazing racing boat!
Visit the author's website at www.williamfortenbaugh.com to know more about him and his book.
