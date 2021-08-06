Joblio CEO Recognized for Outstanding Humanitarian Accomplishments

The Abrahamic Business Circle honored Jon Purizhansky for his exemplary humanitarianism

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joblio CEO Jon Purizhansky was recently honored by the Abrahamic Business Circle in Dubai for his outstanding humanitarianism in the field of global migration (related link: https://youtu.be/cgvBoSQSRG0 ). Purizhansky was granted the "Excellence Innovation Award in Human Rights Protection" and esteemed for his innovative talents which have greatly bolstered migrant well being around the world.



Purizhansky's pioneering of ethical recruitment in the global migrant labour industry was praised by the Abrahamic Business Circle at an event in the United Arab Emirates centered on humanitarian accomplishments. Representatives of the Circle praised Joblio as a revolutionary platform that secured human rights in a crucial economic sector in dire need of ethical reform.

"I am honored to receive the Excellence Innovation Award in Human Rights Protection from the Abrahamic Business Circle," Purizhansky noted. "Our team at Joblio, Inc. is dedicated to cleaning up the global migration industry and helping migrant labourers achieve their full potential."

The Abrahamic Business Circle was formed as the result of the Abraham Accords - a joint statement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, reached on August 13, 2020. The organisation promotes global peace through commerce and recognizes innovative business leaders and humanitarians each year with its prestigious awards.

About Jon Purizhansky: Jon Purizhansky is the CEO of Joblio and a New York lawyer with years of international business experience. Jon is committed to upholding humanitarian standards in the international migrant labour industry through Joblio's digital platform. He is focused on leveraging technology to bring transparency and efficiency into otherwise non-transparent ecosystems globally.

About Joblio, Inc: Joblio is a leading technology platform in the global migrant labour industry based in Miami, FL. Founded by Jon Purizhansky in 2020, Joblio prevents fraud and ensures compliance with labour laws in the processes of human capital relocation across the world. By directly connecting migrant labourers with their employers, Joblio removes middlemen from the hiring process to ensure fair and prosperous employment.

