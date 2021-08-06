Global Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The EPDM Market 2021-2030

Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the ethylene propylene market is expected to grow from $7.62 billion in 2020 to $9.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The EPDM market is expected to reach $11.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The use of ethylene propylene across various industries contributes to the growth of the ethylene propylene market.

The ethylene propylene market consists of sales of ethylene propylene and related services. Ethylene propylene is a type of synthetic rubber formed as a terpolymer of ethylene, propylene, and a diene-component. It is resistant to heat and electricity and is non-reactive towards acids and alkali compounds. Industrial applications include weather-stripping and seals, glass-run channels, radiators, garden and appliance hoses, tubing, belts, electrical insulation, roofing membranes, rubber mechanical goods, plastic impact modification, thermoplastic vulcanizates, and motor oil additive applications.

Trends In The Global Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Market

The increasing demand for ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber produced from bio-based feed-stock acts as a key trend driving the growth of the EPDM market. Renewable EPDM rubber uses raw materials such as sugar and glycerin to replace traditional feedstock such as isoprene and butadiene in synthetic rubber production to reduce greenhouse emissions and to achieve sustainability. For instance, Keltan, a Netherlands-based company, produced the first commercial bio-based feedstock KELTAN® Eco based on renewable raw materials. Therefore, renewable EPDM rubber is expected to increase the market share of the EPDM market.

Global Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Market Segments:

The global ethylene propylene (EPDM) market is further segmented based on product type, application and geography.

By Product Type: Solution Polymerization, Suspension Polymerization

By Application: Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modification, Lubricant Additive, Wires & Cables, Tires & Tubes

By Geography: The global ethylene propylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-propylene-global-market-report

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Market Organizations Covered: The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Johns Manville, Inc., KUMHO POLYCHEM, Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers, LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Versalis S.p.A., JSR Corporation, SABIC, Eni (Polimeri Europa), SSME , Jilin Xingyun Chemical, Lion Copolymer LLC, PetroChina Company Limited, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, BASF SE (Germany), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (China) , PolyOne Corporation (The U.S.), Carlisle Companies Inc., OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Rubber Engineering & Development Company (REDCO), Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Warco Biltrite.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

