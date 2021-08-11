eRemede Introduces New Product
eRemede is a startup company launched by Ben Sever to provide patients and doctors with simple, HIPAA-compliant communication options.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eRemede is pleased to announce a new product designed to improve communication between doctors and patients. This new software ensures patients always have access to their medical team to ask questions and get the quality of care they deserve.
CEO of eRemede, Ben Sever, was recently invited to speak about his innovative communication tool at the Synapse Summit in Tampa Bay, FL. At this summit, he talked to entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders about his new company and how they are revolutionizing healthcare. As a HIPAA-compliant platform, eRemede’s product allows patients and doctors to communicate in real-time, and provide patients with access to resources and information that can help them manage their health conditions and recoveries.
eRemede built their software solution to fill the gap often found in the healthcare industry. Many patients struggle to reach their doctor when they have questions or need more information. With eRemede’s solutions, patients can access real-time chats to instant message doctors and medical staff with a digital record of all communications. This product will revolutionize patient care to help patients throughout their healthcare journey, from their initial visit to their recovery.
Anyone interested in learning about the HIPAA-compliant communication software can find out more by visiting the eRemede website.
Company name : eRemede
Name of the submitter: Ben Sever
Email ID: marketing@eremede.com
Contact No of the submitter: 813-499-3544
Address : 504 W Grand Central Ave #318, Tampa, FL 33774, USA
Website: https://eremede.com/
