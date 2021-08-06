eRemede Launches New Business
eRemede is a startup company created by Ben Sever to provide patients and doctors with simple, HIPAA-compliant communication options.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eRemede is pleased to announce they have launched their new well-funded startup to disrupt the patient engagement industry and provide secure, more convenient options for doctors to interact with their patients. Their solutions are HIPAA compliant and offer real-time instant communication between doctors and patients for an improved quality of care.
Ben Sever, the CEO of eRemede, recently hosted a party in Tampa to kick off the company’s launch. Sever recognized a problem in the way patients communicate with medical professionals, often leaving gaps in care and resulting in miscommunication and delayed treatment. With his new company, he has developed a strategy that ensures secure communication between doctors and patients. Patients can get answers quickly and take advantage of a record of contacts they can refer back to.
eRemede makes it easy for patients to take back control of their medical care and keep in touch with essential medical professionals. In addition to the ability to message your doctor or clinic, the software offers other resources to patients, including a multi-media resource library, automated personal reminders, innovative aftercare tools, and more. This new business model is redefining healthcare and communication for patients and doctors.
Anyone interested in learning about the new business and what they do can find out more by visiting the eRemede website.
