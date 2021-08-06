Respected Entrepreneur J.J. Hebert Accepted as a Contributor for Entrepreneur Magazine
Hebert shares advice on self-publishing, book marketing and entrepreneurship at Entrepreneur.comNORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.J. Hebert has had a busy 2021 thus far. In March, he was accepted to become a contributor for Entrepreneur Magazine. On their website at Entrepreneur.com he has shared six articles on topics such as book marketing, self-publishing, entrepreneurship and more.
Hebert’s meteoric rise as an entrepreneur and the CEO of MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company, includes other major credentials: International Business Times labeled him the “Entrepreneur to Watch in 2021” for his transformative work in self-publishing, his work with Entrepreneur.com no doubt having played a major role in that designation. Influencive recognize J.J. Hebert in a similar fashion, calling him one of the Top Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2021, alongside Jordan Belfort and Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran.
J.J. Hebert’s articles for Entrepreneur consistently land on the website’s Top 15 most popular list, including his most recent article entitled 5 Ways to Make Passive Income as a Writer, in which he describes strategies one can use to make writing a full-time gig. Another hugely successful article of Hebert’s is Thinking About Writing a Book? Here’s Why You Should Publish It Yourself. The piece outlines the reasons why self-publishing is a better fit for many versus traditional publishing. He focuses on the fact that with the self-publishing route, authors are guaranteed to be published; they keep creative control over their work; and they receive higher royalty rates.
Entrepreneur Magazine is the premier source for everything small business. The magazine and website consists of entrepreneurship news stories and small business tips, advice and insights for new and seasoned entrepreneurs. Major celebrities turned entrepreneurs have graced the Entrepreneur cover and website, including Kate Hudson, Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Bell and Mark Wahlberg.
J.J. Hebert is the 9-time award-winning author of four no. 1 Amazon Best Sellers. As CEO and Founder of MindStir Media, he grew the company into a multimillion-dollar firm starting with only $700. Nowadays, he is partnered with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and actress Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Mariel Hemingway. Through MindStir, he helps writers and entrepreneurs publish, market and publicize their books and connects them to celebrities for endorsements and influencer marketing. For more information about J.J. Hebert, go to https://www.jjhebertonline.com/.
Jen McNabney
MindStir Media
+1 8007670531
email us here