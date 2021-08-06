DOH NEWS RELEASE: COVID-19 EXPOSURES WARRANT CAUTION ON KAUA’I

Newsroom Posted on Aug 5, 2021 in Latest News

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is issuing guidance to individuals who participated in Lihue Missionary Church youth excursions on July 25 and 31. These individuals may have been exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The highest risk individuals are those who rode in a van for a Lihue Missionary Church youth excursion on the afternoon of July 31. Those in the van are considered to be close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Close contacts are subject to DOH-directed quarantine and daily monitoring, and are prohibited from going to school or work until they complete their quarantine period.

Individuals who rode in this van or their family members are requested to contact the Kauaʻi District Health Office (KDHO) as soon as possible at 808-241-3357. Participants’ privacy will be protected. DOH staff will assist these individuals in arranging testing and quarantine to protect themselves and those around them. Information on free tests is available at HawaiiCOVID19.com/testing.

Others who participated in the July 25 or 31 youth excursions, but were not in the van, may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be tested immediately. If participants develop symptoms, they should contact their healthcare provider and inform them of their exposure.

DOH does not disclose specific infection locations unless there is an imminent risk to public health. KDHO has been in communication with church leaders, who unfortunately have not been able to provide information to facilitate comprehensive contact tracing and disease control. Therefore, this announcement is necessary to protect the Kauaʻi community.

KDHO thanks residents in advance for working with staff to limit spread of disease in our community, and prevent illness, hospitalizations and loss of life.

# # #