Digital Smile Design: The Gold Standard of Care for a Natural & Personalized Smile at FY Smile

Based in Sydney, Australia, FY Smile is an official Digital Smile Design Clinic.

DOUBLE BAY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for its gold standard in oral health care and dentistry, FY Smile is also known for an innovative procedure called Digital Smile Design . A unique approach to aesthetic treatment that allows the patient to co-design their own smile, the project is spearheaded by Dr Fadi Yassmin, one of the most highly respected dentists in the industry. Dr. Yassmin is a Key Opinion Leader for Digital Smile Design, and teaches the concepts to dentists around the world.“We’re pleased to be able to offer such a life-changing treatment to our patients,” says Dr. Yassmin. “It’s an amazing concept that lets us custom design your smile so that it suits your physical appearance and your personality. Needless to say, it’s becoming tremendously popular as more people hear about it.”Dr. Yassmin explains that, like with any other project, the best results are obtained after careful assessment and planning.“There’s absolutely no guesswork involved,” he says. “And the best part is that you get to preview the results before we start your treatment.”There are a number of advantages to using Digital Smile Design:• Natural-looking teeth that aren’t too symmetrical or perfect looking• Straighter, less crowded teeth• Teeth that are balanced in terms of size and shapeMany people are reluctant to seek the dental treatment they need. Fears of ending up with a fake-looking smile, having to endure endless painful treatments or just overall anxiety can hold people back. Dr. Yassmin’s patients can attest that none of these concerns are an issue, and in fact, many report that the experience is more like being in a spa rather than at a dentist’s office.The process begins with photos and digital scans of the patient’s mouth, as well as a video of the patient talking and smiling from different angles. A digital ‘library of smiles’ provides examples of how the results might look on the patient. Once a treatment plan has been discussed and determined, the FY Smile team creates a blueprint. A mock-up allows the patient to ‘try on’ the new look before treatment begins and decide if any adjustments are needed. Treatment timelines vary, but the entire process is planned out in advance so the patient knows exactly what to expect.For more information, or to schedule a virtual consultation with Dr. Yassmin, visit the website at www.fysmile.com.au About Dr. YassminAs one of the most highly sought after cosmetic and rehabilitate dentists in Australia, Dr. Fadi Yassmin has a Master’s Degree in Aesthetic Dentistry and ongoing training from such prestigious institutions as the renowned King's College, the Australian Academy of Dento-Facial Aesthetics and UCLA. He is also a renowned lecturer both in Australia and abroad.Dr. Yassmin has designed FY Smile from the ground up to be Sydney's leading holistic smile centre, where patients can access high-end dental treatments that include Digital Smile Design.