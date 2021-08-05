DNR publishes Groundwater Atlas of Winona County (published August 5, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently published the Groundwater Atlas of Winona County. This atlas covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution. It expands on the geologic atlas previously published by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

The atlas can help identify viable water sources, evaluate water supply, identify recharge sources and flow, manage sustainability, guide decisions for well and septic system construction, assist in well-head protection for public water supply, research and assess pollution sensitivity.

The atlas is available online and in printed form:

Online : Winona County Groundwater Atlas. The webpage includes geographic information system (GIS) files and PDFs of the report and maps. The web page includes associated metadata and an ArcMap file that displays the data as shown on the published maps. It includes hyperlinks to image files of the published cross sections. For the Geologic Atlas of Winona County and other completed counties, consult the County Atlas Status List.

Paper copies: The geologic and groundwater atlases can be purchased from Minnesota Geological Survey Map Sales, 612-626-2969.

For more information on the program, visit the County Groundwater Atlas webpage.

The Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund provides partial funding for this project.