Grant funding available through Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for two funding opportunities through the Minnesota Lake Superior Coastal Program. The first opportunity is for the STAR (short term action request) grant program, and the second is a grant program for conference and training support.

Eligible applicants within the Coastal Program service area include local and tribal governments, non-profit organizations, public schools and universities, port authorities, joint powers and sanitary sewer boards, and conservation districts.

The $2,500 - $10,000 STAR grants are available quarterly to balance protection of Lake Superior coastal resources with providing places for people to live, work and play. Successful projects will achieve at least one goal related to coastal habitat, coastal hazards, water quality, public access, coastal community development, or coordination and public involvement.

Competitive applications for this round of STAR grant funding are due Sept. 1, 2021. Selected projects will begin April 1, 2022. $75,000 in funding is available.

A separate program of non-competitive conference and training support grants of up to $4,500 are available to eligible partners to provide staff, community leaders and resource managers with training that will enhance their technical skills and knowledge for managing coastal resources.

Applications for conference and training support grant funds are due at least 30 days in advance of the event and are open as long as funds are available. Currently, $18,000 in funding is available.

More information about the grant programs, service area, and grant application forms are available on the DNR website at Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program under the grants program tab.