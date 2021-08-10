Epik Slashes Red Tape and Disrupts the Car Rental Business
Gone are the days when renting a car required extensive checks of customers’ credit record!LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reams of paperwork to be processed and analyzed before the handover of the keys are gone as well.
Epik Car Rental of Las Vegas has upset the business by streamlining the rental process to a minimum. Customers needing a car are driving of the lot just minutes after they arrived at the premises. The no-hassle rental experience, coupled to excellence in the delivery of its services, have become an Epik hallmark. The company has thoroughly analyzed its risk management processes and protocols and concluded that most of the standard best practices followed by the car rental business are based on outdated profiles and models – and ready for a revision. Acting on its findings, Epik disrupted the business by slashing red tape, lowering the minimum age for rentals, and ditching the credit card requirement and mandatory credit checks. The company now readily accepts cash and debit cards and welcomes licensed drivers as young as 21.
