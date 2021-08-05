Clean Group Helps Businesses Reopen by Offering COVID-19 Cleaning in Sydney

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group, a commercial cleaning company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, is happy to announce that they are helping businesses reopen by providing Sydney Covid-19 cleaning services. They provide Covid deep clean with certification, allowing the business to obtain fast and easy approval from the Health Department to reopen.

The Covid-19 Deep Cleaning service is conducted for a workplace or in a commercial area that has been exposed to the virus. It is important to ensure that everything in the office, house, and everything that people come in contact with does not have the virus. Regular cleaning, sanitisation, and disinfection are the only alternatives. It has been scientifically proven that such actions can kill viruses and stop their spreading.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of Clean Group, says, “We at Clean Group have prepared a dedicated team of cleaners who have been trained in a special COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection process to deal with various bacteria and viruses, including the coronaviruses. We will do complete coronavirus disinfection and sanitisation of your Sydney office or property, including everything from doors, door handles, floors, window sills, kitchens, lightboards, bathrooms, and more, to make sure that family members, as well as employees, remain safe against the coronavirus. The Covid-19 virus spreads at a very fast rate, so do not take any chances with people’s lives and health. Hire the best covid-19 cleaning services in Sydney today.”

For businesses that have a confirmed case of Covid-19 on their premises, they suggest a decontamination service, including in-depth cleaning and disinfection of the place. Their terminal disinfection service is composed of in-depth cleaning of the premises. Next is the disinfection of high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces, such as lift buttons, tabletops, door handles, computer mouse, chairs, keyboards, light switches, water faucets, and more. All Covid cleaning and disinfection services are then followed by routine inspections to ensure that all of the client’s expectations have been fulfilled.

Their Covid disinfection service will not just eliminate up to 99.99 percent of germs from the premises but will also prevent reinfection. Such decontamination service is suitable for facilities that have a high probability of infection. They will fully decontaminate the whole facility, including hard surfaces such as floors, walls, etc. as well as various items like chairs, wardrobes, tables, doors, windows, sofa, computers, and everything else. Clean Group offers comprehensive COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection services to strata, government, and commercial properties in Sydney and Northern New South Wales.

Clean Group also offers an electrostatic spray for Covid-19 contamination bio-clean. It utilises an Australian Health Department TGA approved chemical, which can be used for commercial, office, strata, cafe, medical, gym, school, and childcare Covid cleaning services.

And for those commercial and business premises that do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 but want to get their properties disinfected as a precaution, Clean Group can offer detailed hygiene cleaning services for prevention of infection. Their highly trained and skilled cleaning professionals have years of experience in cleaning for infection control and they have the appropriate protective gear to ensure effective and safe cleaning.

Their standard, precautionary Covid-19 disinfection service includes basic cleaning of the premises, followed by the disinfection of all areas and surfaces to minimize the spread of the virus. They will focus on proper cleaning of the entrance, including handrails, doorknobs, door handles, lifts, reception area, and more, in order to avoid infection in the premises. This kind of disinfection cleaning is appropriate for workplaces and properties with low to medium risk environments. However, the disinfection requirements and process might differ from one property to another. Thus, it is vital for clients to communicate their Covid cleaning needs and status when they call of email Clean Group.

To ensure the safety and proper functioning of business operations during the pandemic, they are always ready to provide the needed professional decontamination services through their qualified team of coronavirus cleaners in Sydney. The chemicals and cleaning products have been assured by the health authorities to be effective against the Covid-19 virus and a the same time, environment-friendly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8xSsmpZbm4&t=10s

Those who are interested in Covid cleaning for work places can visit the Clean Group website, or contact them on the phone or through email. Please check out our complete guide on commercial cleaning.

###

For more information about Clean Group Sydney, contact the company here:



Clean Group Sydney

Stephen Matthews

+61288598938

sales@cleangroup.email

50 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000

Stephen Matthews