Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A100693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper V. Valenti                           

STATION:  Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: year 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elmore, Vermont

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

 

ACCUSED:  Forrest Thomas                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 5, 2021 the Vermont State Police detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrested Forrest Thomas, via issuing a citation to his attorney. Allegation were brought forward that Thomas had inappropriate contact with a child in 2020. The Vermont State Police’s investigation resulted in Thomas’ arrest for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. 

Thomas is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 25, 2021 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/21 @ 1230           

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

