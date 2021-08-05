Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A100693
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper V. Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: year 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Elmore, Vermont
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Forrest Thomas
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 5, 2021 the Vermont State Police detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrested Forrest Thomas, via issuing a citation to his attorney. Allegation were brought forward that Thomas had inappropriate contact with a child in 2020. The Vermont State Police’s investigation resulted in Thomas’ arrest for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child.
Thomas is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 25, 2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/21 @ 1230
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.