Rule changes and contracts dominate Environmental Protection Commission agenda

DES MOINES—Rule changes and contracts are up for discussion at the Aug. 17 meeting of the Environmental Protection Commission.

This meeting will take place by video conference at 10 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ pcd-ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of ‪934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Rescission of a rule that required recovering mercury switches from scrap vehicles is up for final approval.

Also up for approval, a final rule adopting several new federal air quality standards, such as measuring air pollutant emissions. This rule will ensure Iowa is consistent with federal laws and not any more stringent.

Commissioners will be asked to approve rule changes to the dam safety program, consolidating most of the rules into one chapter. Proposed changes will bring Iowa’s regulations up to national standards and help people know when a permit is required.

DNR will ask the commission to approve going forward with a proposal to bring waste tire management rules into alignment with recent changes in state law.

In other action, contracts up for approval include:

provide mentoring in the Beaver Creek Watershed to increase conservation practice adoption north of Des Moines. The focus is on soil health and edge of field practices.

supporting a public water system in Jackson County to provide safe, reliable drinking water from the city of Bellevue to several small and disadvantaged communities,

an amendment to continue work of protecting the Iowa Great Lakes watershed and improving water quality, and

acquire laboratory support for DNR’s PFAS action plan.

Find the complete agenda and more information at http://www.iowadnr.gov/ About-DNR/Boards-Commissions.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.