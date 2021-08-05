Perry Lopez joins E L A Contracting Group of Tampa Bay as the new Director of Construction

One of his most famous projects was the International Plaza, a $100 million dollar mall renovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E L A Contracting Group is proud to announce Perry Lopez as its new director of Construction. Lopez is a positive addition to the company and brings a wealth of experience given his background in the construction industry.

He has more than thirty years of experience in the industry and is well known for taking on tough situations and turning them around into mega successes. He is also a guy with strong industry networks and has the experience to handle large construction & roofing projects.

One of his most famous projects was the International Plaza, a $100 million dollar mall renovation. The project was at risk of stalling due to the non-performance of a subcontractor. Lopez handled the situation so professionally that the project was completed on time, and within budget.

His prowess in handling mega projects also became evident when he was retained by the City of Clearwater to take on their capital improvement projects. His tenure was so successful that he oversaw the completion of more than $170 million dollars in projects. As part of his job description, he was responsible for the revival of Clearwater Beach with the $30 million dollar Beach Walk project. He was also in charge of and replaced an aging infrastructure for the Town of Belleair. His work was so impressive that within 3 years, the city had replaced three quarters and more than $10 million dollars in infrastructure. He has handled so many other projects successfully since he started his career, and all of them, are multi-million dollar deals.

By bringing him in as the director of construction, the company expects to reap a number of benefits that will help it grow going into the future. The first one is an increase in the scope of the projects it can handle. By bringing in someone who has a wealth of knowledge in managing multi-million dollar projects, the company expects to be able to handle mega projects with ease.

It also expects to significantly grow its efficiency when handling such projects. Having been in construction & roofing for many years, the company understands that a lot of the costs that go into a project are due to delays, lack of management, and other related factors. In essence, by bringing in someone with experience in project cost management can keep costs within manageable levels, even as it takes on much bigger projects.

The company also intends to leverage his networks to grow its customer numbers. E L A has already established itself as one of the best roofing companies in Tampa, Florida. By working with someone who has a wide network in the construction industry, the company expects to grow its client base even further and drive up revenues.

The entry of Perry Lopez comes at a time when the company’s brand equity is on a growth trajectory. Recently, it was certified as a Carlisle Syntech Roofing Systems Applicator which is a nationwide certification. This is a certification that has validated the good work that the company has been doing so far. By bringing in someone with experience in efficiently managing large projects, it expects to become even more attractive to the public, private, and federal markets that want their projects handled cost-effectively, and completed on time.

About E L A

E L A is a full-service class A general & roofing contractor based in Tampa, Florida. It is one of the most successful African American-owned roofing companies in the region with a reputation that’s built on delivering projects within budget and on time. We believe in climbing the ladder of success together with our partners by minimizing risks, collaborating, and coordinating every detail from start to finish with dedicated teams of talented trusted consultants.

