I-79 Ramp Closures this Weekend in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp closures on Interstate 79 in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday morning through Monday morning, August 7-9 weather permitting.

The following ramps will close to traffic from 6 a.m. Saturday morning continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning:

Crews from Mosities Construction will conduct paving operations. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound I-79 Off-ramp to Carnegie

Continue on northbound I-79 past the closed ramp

Take the Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60) off-ramp

Turn left onto Steubenville Pike (Route 60)

Take the southbound I-79 ramp toward Washington

Take the southbound I-79 off-ramp to Carnegie (Exit 57)

End detour

West Main Street (Route 3048) Ramp to Northbound I-79

Take the southbound I-79 ramp toward Washington

Take the Route 50 Bridgeville (Exit 54) off-ramp

Turn right onto Millers Run Road (Route 50)

Take the northbound I-79 ramp

Follow I-79 northbound back to the Carnegie interchange

End detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #