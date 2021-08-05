Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,495 in the last 365 days.

M-343 roundabout at G Avenue opens today

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT has completed most of the $4.1 million investment to rebuild the M-343 (Gull Road) intersections at G Avenue, 27th Street and 28th Street. - The roundabout and all legs at M-343 and G Avenue are expected to open today. - There will be shoulder closures this week for restoration work, and crews will return in the fall to install streetlights.

August 5, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation has completed rebuilding the M-343 (Gull Road) intersections with G Avenue, 27th Street and 28th Street in Richland and Comstock townships, Kalamazoo County, and all legs of the new roundabout are opening to traffic today.

"This project will result in improved safety along the M-343 corridor by slowing traffic and making it easier for travelers to access businesses and local roads," said MDOT Construction Engineer Chris Jacobs. "We still have some work to do off the roadway, but we're happy to deliver this project on time for the folks who've been so patient with us this year."

The $4.1 million investment included realigning the M-343/28th Street intersection and adding a dedicated left-turn lane on M-343 at 28th Street. 27th Street also was realigned to improve safety.

There will be shoulder closures for the next week while restoration work is completed, and crews will return in the fall to install streetlights.

Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts at www.Michigan.gov/Roundabouts.

You just read:

M-343 roundabout at G Avenue opens today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.