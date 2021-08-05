M-343 roundabout at G Avenue opens today

Contact:

Fast facts: - MDOT has completed most of the $4.1 million investment to rebuild the M-343 (Gull Road) intersections at G Avenue, 27th Street and 28th Street. - The roundabout and all legs at M-343 and G Avenue are expected to open today. - There will be shoulder closures this week for restoration work, and crews will return in the fall to install streetlights.

August 5, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation has completed rebuilding the M-343 (Gull Road) intersections with G Avenue, 27th Street and 28th Street in Richland and Comstock townships, Kalamazoo County, and all legs of the new roundabout are opening to traffic today.

"This project will result in improved safety along the M-343 corridor by slowing traffic and making it easier for travelers to access businesses and local roads," said MDOT Construction Engineer Chris Jacobs. "We still have some work to do off the roadway, but we're happy to deliver this project on time for the folks who've been so patient with us this year."

The $4.1 million investment included realigning the M-343/28th Street intersection and adding a dedicated left-turn lane on M-343 at 28th Street. 27th Street also was realigned to improve safety.

There will be shoulder closures for the next week while restoration work is completed, and crews will return in the fall to install streetlights.

Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts at www.Michigan.gov/Roundabouts.