Inspirational Book Provides Guide to Forging Interpersonal Connections
Nitin D.C. pens "Human Connect Through Emotional Intelligence" to help attain personal growthBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A professional coach and leadership development expert, author Nitin D.C. has found that in both personal and professional life success comes from building strong relationships with people. Through these connections, people raise one another up, causing a positive feedback loop. With his book, "Human Connect Through Emotional Intelligence," he provides a guide to help his readers leverage this phenomenon to cultivate positive interpersonal relationships, attain harmony at work and at home, and ultimately improve their lives and attain growth and development.
"Human Connect Through Emotional Intelligence" is an inspirational guide for readers from all walks of life. It is also relevant to careerists in fields such as STEM where interpersonal skills are not as heavily emphasized. In its pages are useful tips for noticing subtle behavioral hints and patterns that can help avoid conflict, establish strong ties with colleagues at work or loved ones at home, and ultimately build good connections with one another. With these tips, readers can immediately use the practical advice and enhance their emotional intelligence to introspect, change their perspectives, gain invaluable insights and become positive influences on others. By learning, understanding and paying attention, cultivating attributes like patience, perseverance and humility, asking the right questions and more as outlined in "Human Connect Through Emotional Intelligence," readers will be able to de-stress and earn the confidence needed to better navigate their social lives and careers.
"To be successful in doing anything in life requires inner peace, this applies even to those high achievers who are finding it difficult to handle success. The mantra for a happy life is inner peace, which you can achieve in simple means by following simple guidelines mentioned in my book." D.C. says, explaining how building emotional intelligence is instrumental to attaining peace and prosperity in life. “All you need is awareness, by just asking questions to your inner self, where you stand in paying attention to those behavioral aspects and your application of Emotional Intelligence, which can help destress yourself in simple ways."
About the Author
Nitin D.C. is a professional coach certified by the ICF and is a leadership development expert at Samsung. He is a post-graduate in Human Resources Management, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering with a post-graduate certificate in Advanced Software Engineering. He has been working for 15 years at Samsung Research in Bangalore. Recently, 𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗺𝘆-𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱-𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗷𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁, 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘆. (Please visit: https://lnkd.in/gr56pzw)
