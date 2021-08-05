Microbe Formulas Provides Free Weekly Webinars with Leading Functional Medicine Practitioners

Enhance Personal Health and Detox Journeys with Microbe Live

Learn About Natural Health Topics and How to Take Control of Your Health Journey in the Webinar ‘Microbe Live’

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a foundational health company, offers a free weekly webinar on how to enhance personal health and detox journeys. The webinar, called Microbe Live (previously known as Live with the Docs) (https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs), hosts a variety of popular functional medicine practitioners.

Caylie Shelton, Microbe Formulas Public Relations Manager, says, “The accessibility Microbe Live gives our customers directly to experts in natural medicine, including our founding doctors, is unmatched. The program demonstrates our commitment to our core value of putting ‘People First’ through providing live education on essential topics.”

Microbe Live has been providing weekly episodes since 2018 and typically draws between 400 to 800 attendees. The program is hosted every Wednesday at 1:00 PM Mountain Time (MT). Past guest hosts include chronic illness specialist Dr. Jessica Peatross (MD), clinical nutrition expert Dr. Darren Schmidt (DC), and the company’s co-founder “The Lyme Guy” Dr. Jay Davidson (D.C., PSc.D).

Each week Microbe Live focuses on a different health topic. The recent detox-focused topics have ranged from green juice benefits to sauna use to supportive herbs for balancing hormones. Dr. Jay recently addressed viruses, including Epstein-Barr, in the March 17th episode (https://microbeformulas.com/blogs/live-qa/episode-137). Dr. Andrew Kidder dove into leaky gut and leaky brain syndrome in the April 28th episode (https://microbeformulas.com/blogs/live-qa/episode-143). To access the episodes and additional education, you will be prompted to create a free Microbe account.

Dorothy Dick, Microbe Live Host and Community Manager, shares, “We at Microbe Formulas know that empowering customers to take extreme ownership of their health is important. People’s lives change when they see, learn, and receive enough knowledge to do so. Microbe Live provides attendees with that knowledge to be a catalyst for growth and healing in their personal health journey.”

The next Microbe Live will take place on Wednesday, August 11th at 1:00 PM MT. You can add it to your calendar here: https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs.

To be clued in on topics each week, visit the Microbe Formulas Facebook page, Instagram account, or sign up for weekly newsletter emails on the Microbe Formulas home page (https://microbeformulas. com). The topics are announced the week before the webinar is broadcasted and reminders are sent the day before.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.