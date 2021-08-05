How the Phobio Trade-In Program is Fueling the Circular Economy
How the Phobio Trade-In Program is Fueling the Circular EconomyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phobio Trade-In program at Phobio, LLC is a driving force in today’s circular economy. The organization is committed to creating customer-centric trade-in policies that work. The goal is to reduce waste and extend the usable lifespan of mobile devices. It is this dedication that has made Phobio Trade-In program a force in the circular economy and in the state of Georgia where the company ranks 5th on the Georgia Fast 40 List. Ultimately, Phobio is committed to promoting more sustainable technology for businesses and individuals.
What is the Circular Economy and Why Is It Important?
For those who are not yet familiar with the term “circular economy,” it is a term worth getting to know. It refers to an economic system designed to address global issues, such as climate change, pollution, and waste. The Phobio trade-in program also helps to address the concerns of personal privacy and cyber-security, helping people direct themselves as they affordably upgrade their technology.
How does the Phobio Trade-In Program Help?
One of the most substantial ways Phobio is helping the circular economy is by creating a simpler solution for consumers and businesses to upgrade technology by trading in and trading up. The Phobio, LLC trade-in programs help various brands improve customer engagement by delivering added value through secure systems and technologies.
This program encourages and enables the global reuse of mobile devices that still have life left in them. It reduces the amount of waste from various mobile device components. It also helps to limit the amount of materials sent to e-recyclers each year. Most importantly, it conserves resources by reducing the demand for new electronic products and mobile devices.
That is good for the planet as it helps to reduce waste, reduce emissions from the manufacturing products for new consumer electronics, and continues to provide newer tech products for businesses and consumers that are ready for upgrades at considerably lower prices.
About Phobio, LLC
Phobio, LLC is an organization that is deeply committed to improving customer experiences through its device trade-in program and more. Their goal is to constantly improve, always make an impact with the work they do, solve massive global problems (and a few little ones along the way), and create a community of diversity and inclusion. At the end of the day, though, their primary goal is to earn the trust of consumers through transparency and exceptional customer service.
Phobio LLC has been serving the community with its trade-in program for more than 10 years and has won a variety of awards during that time, including Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 List, Inc. 5,000 list, and Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies.
Jennifer Greene
Phobio, LLC
email us here