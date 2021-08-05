Elections Division Manager

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $24/hr + (DOE), plus full competitive state benefits Position is open immediately and is expected to be filled by September 1, 2021. DESCRIPTION Performs highly responsible supervisory work with extensive administrative management responsibilities in directing activities for the efficient operation of the Elections Division. The manager establishes office policies and directives for operational planning in compliance with legal mandates. Duties involve planning, managing, and reviewing the work of staff responsible for processing and maintaining a large number of voter registration records; processing campaign finance and lobbyist inquiries, certifying election results as well as the qualification of candidates and the preparation of ballots and election forms and materials. The position reports to the Deputy Secretary of State.

Essential Functions:

Plans, assigns, directs, and reviews the activities of election specialists in the Capitol office; advises employees on departmental policies and procedures; conducts performance reviews; trains new personnel.

Responsible for the organization, direction, and coordination of office functions; establishes policies and directives for departmental planning.

Is a member of the Senior Leadership Team consisting of the Secretary of State, Deputy Secretaries, and Division Directors/Managers.

Assists Deputy Secretary of State with recommendations for the development of the annual departmental budget for elections division.

Prepares correspondence in response to inquiries from the general public and other state and county governmental offices.

Organizes and assigns job tickets to staff based upon employee skills, capacity, and technical knowledge.

Coordinates tickets/enhancement requests with the IT department and assigns election staff to test software enhancements/bug-fixes for approval prior to moving the changes into Production.

Performs other related job duties as assigned.

Essential Skills

Knowledge of public administration and supervisory techniques, principles, and practices.

Knowledge of computers, data processing principles, methods, and practices.

Ability to apply computer applications and software appropriately to solve problems.

Ability to use word processing equipment with accuracy and speed.

Ability to plan, assign and supervise the work of a staff of election specialist employees.

Ability to make sound, independent decisions.

Ability to keep accurate work records.

SPECIAL QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge of federal, state, and local election laws, regulations, rules, and procedures.

Ability to work a variety of work schedules including compulsory work periods in special, emergency, and/or disaster situations.

Ability to work evenings during periods of peak activity.

Ability to handle sensitive information and perform tasks well under pressure, with high public visibitly, and often tight time constraints.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE Candidate should be able to demonstrate a minimum of three (3) years of relevant professional experience in a position that included supervision of employees and extensive use of technology in an office setting. Additional two (2) years experience in elections and/or technically oriented customer service preferred. A bachelor’s degree is preferred but not required.

WORKING CONDITIONS Work is performed in a dynamic professional environment that requires sensitivity to change and responsiveness to changing goals, priorities, and needs while in a highly visible and scrutinized public service office.

TO APPLY: Please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Election Office Manager Application” to:

Foster Cronyn, Director of Operations and Information Technology [email protected]

Hiring is done without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status.