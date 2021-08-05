Join us for our third Let's Talk About Hanford

We're thrilled to announce our third virtual conversation in our Let's Talk About Hanford Series, this time in collaboration with our friends at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Tune in 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 on Facebook or WebEx for Let's Talk About Hanford: Salmon, Sturgeon, and more.

For this third discussion, we're going to explore the Columbia River in the Hanford Reach, and the many fish that can be found within. We'll cover other Hanford habitat and wildlife in an event later this fall.

Paul Hoffarth, of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, will join this conversation as our featured guest. Hoffarth is the District 4 Fish Biologist, serving Benton and Franklin Counties, and has been working in the Tri-Cities since 2000. His primary duties include monitoring local fish populations, including sport fishery opportunities and harvest estimates.

Hoffarth will be joined by Ginger Wireman, Ryan Miller, and Daina McFadden from our agency's Nuclear Waste Program communications team.

We will begin the evening with a presentation by Hoffarth about the Columbia River and fish in the Hanford Reach. Following the presentation, we'll take your questions live!

In our last event, we introduced options to stream on both Facebook and WebEx. We will keep these same options for this event.

For the Facebook livestream, watch live at the time of the event from our Hanford Facebook page or the Facebook event page.

To join the WebEx stream (audio and video):

Join by phone (audio only):

1-415-655-0001 US Toll

1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

Access Code: 177 640 0158

Event password: 84874547 (when joining by phone only)

Can't attend the conversation on Aug. 25? The event recording will be available on our Facebook page and YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends. You can also submit your questions to us about the river and fish in the Hanford Reach in advance of the live event. We'll make every effort to answer your submitted questions live during the Q&A session.

We first announced these virtual events in late March, with the aim to help you better understand all things related to Hanford and its complex nuclear cleanup.

Beginning during World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades before shifting to a new mission in 1989 to clean up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and history of the site to the Hanford Reach habitat and wildlife that call it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short high-level presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line, and we hope to see you virtually during our third livestream!

Missed the introduction video or first two conversations? Check them out on YouTube: