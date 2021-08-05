Learn Necklace Layering 101 By Fashion Boutique In Los Angeles Treehaus LA
A fun technique from the owner of a boutique in Atwater VillageATWATER VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layered jewelry looks great, and has the casual feel of having just been thrown together, but truth be told it takes a little work to pull it together stylishly.
Whether you are wearing several dainty pieces or a few bold statement pieces, it's the perfect way to put all your favorite baubles on full display.
Here are a few tips:
Less is more. We recommend not layering more than 5 necklaces, usually 2-3 looks great.
It's best to have necklaces that are different lengths and different weights. This also makes them less likely to tangle. If you have two necklaces that you think would look amazing together but are the same length, get an extender for one. Extenders are available in a variety of sizes and metals (buy a couple different lengths to have some flexibility).
If you are layering 3 necklaces the top and bottom necklace would make good focal points, where as the middle one can be a simple chain or understated.
You don't have to buy 3 new necklaces, start by looking through what you have and add to your collection with layering in mind.
For a short cut, look for necklaces that are already layered like the Double Priya by Jenny Bird. or See You by Sibilia.
We have new makers we are working with we think you will love! Meyelo (jewelry), Locked and Layered (Jewelry) and Mod Ref (clothing).
We like our store to be accessible to all. All races, all genders, all ages, all income levels. We believe art and design is for everyone.
Treehaus, a locally sourced boutique in Atwater Village, California is super rich in talent, which makes it really fun finding great emerging designers and brands. https://treehausla.com/collections/new
You can find Justice Pillows, Anchors n Asteroids, Drip Monkey, Elum Designs and Dollhouse Salon.
Michelle and Saralynne
Treehaus LA
+1 323-230-6776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter