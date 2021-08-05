Twin Peaks Celebrates a Financial Advisor Who Gives Back to the Community
The Exemplary Employee Inspires the Company to Pay It ForwardSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A proud Twin Peaks financial advisor, Vishal Kumar, partnered with Mount Pleasant High School math teacher Sudhir Karandikar to reward students with superior results. Vishal is a former top student of the latter, whom students lovingly call Mr. K.
Mr. K developed a system to encourage learning in the school by recognizing the top students in his class. With Vishal’s help, Mr. K’s top two pre-calculus students went home with brand new Macbooks. Next year, the celebrated financial advisor promises to reward ten other hardworking students with brand new Macbooks of their own.
When asked about his donation, Vishal said, “I know the struggles of the students attending Mount Pleasant High School because I was once like them. Not everyone in the community gets the same opportunities and resources as students in other places. Mr. K’s support meant the world to me, and giving back to the community through his program made sense.”
He added, “I would not have been the successful financial advisor that I am now without Mr. K; I’m sure of it. It’s now my turn to inspire the community the way supporters of Mr. K’s program had during my high school years.”
To the community’s delight, Vishal’s random act of kindness has inspired Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors to give back to the community that has helped them grow over the years.
Twin Peaks CEO Tushar had this to say about Vishal’s generosity, “Vishal is not only an exceptional financial advisor, but he’s a good-hearted guy as well. I’m proud to say that he began a movement in our company, and now all his colleagues have started thinking of ways to give back to our beloved community.”
Tushar adds, “He has inspired the top management at Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors, as well. We are happy to announce that we have opened an internship program for college and high school students. It’s the first of many corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects we’re launching this year.”
The Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors program aims to help interns boost their confidence by enhancing their business expertise, including the following fields:
● Marketing and Business Development
● Financial Management
● Customer Service
● Communication
Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors is a local company specializing in financial planning, insurance, investment services, and more. Get in touch through tushar@twinpwa.com or 415-870-4517 to learn more about their CSR projects.
Tushar Kumar
+1 415-870-4517
Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors
