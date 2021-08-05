Mayor Bowser Announces New Kids Ride Free SmarTripCards for the 2021-2022 School Year

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the 2021-2022 School Year will be available for pickup by students by the first week of school. New students will be given first priority at their schools to pick up new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards. School year 2020-2021 Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards (blue cards) will remain valid through September 30, 2021. Students who have lost or misplaced their School Year 2020-2021 Kids Ride Free SmarTrip card can request a replacement card from their School ID Administrator.

“With the 2021- 2022 school year right around the corner, we are incredibly excited to welcome back our students full time to the classroom,” said Mayor Bowser. “It is more important than ever that we support our students with free and safe transportation options to and from school.”

Mayor Bowser established and championed Kids Ride Free to ensure that District students can get to school and school-related activities for free on Metrobus, Metrorail, and the DC Circulator.

New cards will be sent directly to all DC Public Schools and DC public charter schools for distribution, allowing families to pick up cards directly from their child’s school. To be eligible for participation in the Kids Ride Free program, each student must be:

A resident of Washington, DC; and

Age 5 through 21; and

Enrolled in an elementary or secondary public, public charter, private, or parochial school located within the District, or youth in the care of the District.

For additional information and Frequently Asked Questions about the Kids Ride Free program, please visit kidsridefree.dc.gov. Families may also contact their School ID Administrator or the District Department of Transportation’s School Transit Subsidy Program Office at (202) 673-1740.

2021-22 Kids Ride Free Card Design: